Like all big clubs, Arsenal sent a number of players out on loan this season. Some are young players who need experience. Some are victims of unfortunate visa situations. Others simply want out of the club.

Just how did all of Arsenal’s player on loan do this season? Let’s take a look back.

After winning the number one job at Arsenal from Wojciech Szczesny, David Ospina has been firmly entrenched as second-favourite between the sticks at the Emirates. That is, until this past summer.

Bernd Leno‘s arrival from Bayer Leverkusen left no doubt about the Colombian’s future in north London. However, the club were not able to find a club to take Ospina permanently. So, the ‘keeper made his way to Napoli on loan this season.

The young Alex Meret holds the number one spot at Carlo Ancelotti’s side, a shoulder injury kept him out for a large portion of the season, meaning that Ospina was the de facto first choice in Naples for much of the campaign.

He has apparently impressed enough to earn a permanent move this summer. Ancelotti said of David Ospina, “Ospina will remain at Napoli next season, regardless of how many games he plays.”

Chambers came through the ranks as a right-back at Southampton. Since moving to Arsenal, he has generally lined up as a centre-back. However, this season at Fulham, Calum Chambers has played the majority of his games in centre midfield.

Although he suffered relegation from the Premier League for the second time in his career, Chambers has impressed at Craven Cottage. In 31 appearances in the league, Chambers averaged 2.1 tackles, 2.2 interceptions and 3.5 clearances per 90 this year.

With the ball at his feet, the Englishman has completed 79% of his passes and chipped in with two goals.

While Chambers will have difficulty earning a regular place in Unai Emery’s starting XI next season, his versatility will be welcomed at the Emirates. Injuries to the likes of Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding blew huge holes in an already porous back line.

Calum Chambers should make an excellent squad player next season.

Nelson is one of the brightest talents to come out of the Hale End academy in years. Therefore, his loan to Julian Naglesmann’s Hoffenheim has been watched with bated breath from north London.

Reiss Nelson did not disappoint early in the season. In his first 13 appearances for the club, he found the back of the net six times. What was more impressive was that he did all that in just 492 minutes on the pitch as just five of those appearances were starts.

However, Nelson cooled significantly as the season progressed. He finishes the Bundesliga season with seven goals in 630 minutes played. He only made the five starts but added 24 substitute appearances across all competitions.

Nelson’s one-on-one ability, smooth touch and eye for goal should see him get a look in with the Arsenal first team next season. While the drop in production is worrying, it is also not unexpected from a 19-year-old.

24-year-old goalkeeper Matt Macey spent the season with Plymouth Argyle in League One. Just like Calum Chambers, Macey suffered relegation with his loan club this season.

Plymouth finished with 50 points, same as Southend United and AFC Wimbledon. However, an inferior goal difference of -24 saw the Pilgrims occupy the final relegation place.

As far as individually, Matt Macey really didn’t do much to impress fans. He played a respectable 38 matches across all competitions, yet only managed five clean sheets with three coming in the league.

It takes goalkeepers longer than outfield players to develop, but if Matt Macey doesn’t show some form soon, his Arsenal career may be in jeopardy.

Martinez joined Arsenal in 2010 and just wrapped up his sixth loan move while at the club. The Argentine started the season as the third-choice goalie behind Bernd Leno and Petr Cech before going on loan to Reading in January.

The 26-year-old impressed with the Royals, playing 18 matches and keeping five clean sheets. While the Championship is an inferior level to the Premier League, fans will hope this is a sign of the player turning a new leaf.

Arsenal will be in need of a new backup goalkeeper next season. Plus, they are rumoured to be on a shoestring transfer budget. Therefore, it is possible that Gooners will see Emi Martinez at the club again next year.

Bielik has been unfortunate with injuries throughout his young career. He’s spent significant time on the sidelines while with the Arsenal reserve sides and a loan move to Walsall last season was ruined by injury as well.

However, this season he’s finally gotten a run of games. League One side Charlton Athletic took the young Pole on loan and he’s made the most of the opportunity. In 31 appearances, he’s scored three goals and assisted another two.

While his natural position is centre-back, he’s mostly deployed in midfield for the Addicks. Assistant manager Johnnie Jackson recently heaped praise on the player,

“We’ve used him occasionally there [defence] but generally he’s played most of his football at holding midfield, which he’s equally capable of. He’s been excellent for us, he really has. He’s got a big future.”

Emile Smith Rowe

Smith Rowe turned heads in preseason with some really impressive displays. He followed it up with three goals in six appearances for the first team in the first half of the season.

Being just 18, this makes Emile Smith Rowe a very exciting prospect for Arsenal. As such, they looked to secure a loan move for the player back in January, with RB Leipzig taking the midfielder.

However, injury has thwarted the move. Smith Rowe was unable to play until 13 April against Wolfsburg, where he came on as a substitute in second-half stoppage time. The same thing happened on 11 May against Bayern Munich.

The only real run out Smith Rowe got in the Bundesliga was a 20-minute foray against Werder Bremen on the final day of the season. While the loan was unimpressive, the player is anything but.

Asano has been at the club since 2016, but visa issues have forced him on loan every season since then. After playing for Stuttgart for two seasons, Asano joined Hannover this past summer on a season-long loan.

Sadly, the Bundesliga looks like a bridge too far for the Japanese attacker. This season, he’s made just 15 appearances across all competitions, scoring just the one goal in the DFB Pokal.

Hannover has already announced they will not take the player back, on loan or permanently. Asano is also already 24, meaning that if he was going to become a truly great player, fans would have seen something more substantial already.

Takuma Asano does not appear to have a future at Arsenal.

The 20-year-old Nigerian is another player who has yet to make his Arsenal debut, despite having signed for the club in 2016. Kelechi Nwakali is a winger who can also play as an attacking midfielder.

Nwakali joined FC Porto on loan last summer and he was subsequently assigned to Porto B. He’s made ten starts and six substitute appearances for the Portuguese side, although finished the season without a goal or assist to his name.

He was also subject to visa difficulties in March, preventing him from re-entering the country following a qualifier for the 2020 Summer Olympics. Despite efforts from the club, player and the Nigerian FA, the issue was never solved.

While he will not be expected to make an impact on the Arsenal first team next season, Nwakali is young and may well develop into a real talent.

