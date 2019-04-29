DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – MARCH 26: Denis Suarez of Arsenal during the match between Al-Nasr Dubai SC and Arsenal at Al Maktoum Stadium on March 26, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal‘s only signing from the January transfer window has confirmed that he is returning to parent club Barcelona after sustaining a season-ending injury. Denis Suarez never quite got the chance to impress at the Emirates and it is very unlikely that the Gunners will exercise their option to buy in the summer.

Arsenal had little money for transfers in January, so hopes were high for Denis Suarez at the club. With the likes of both Barcelona and Manchester City seeing potential in the player, fans were hopeful that the 25-year-old could help in a push for a top-four place.

Up to that point in the season, Suarez really didn’t play much for Barcelona. That meant he came to north London lacking match sharpness, even if he was fit. A groin injury in February curtailed his involvement and has now forced a return to Spain.

Suarez made just six appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season, not starting a single match. His substitute cameo against Manchester United in March will go down as his final appearance for the north London club.

Denis Suarez now faces a tough situation at the Camp Nou. He still has two years left on his current contract, yet looks very far from getting any first-team minutes. The player must have hoped to impress not only his parent club while on loan but also any potential suitors.

However, the player’s future now seems just as bleak as it did six months ago. Arsenal will likely not wish to spend the rumoured £20 million to bring Suarez in permanently. Most other big clubs will also probably get scared off the player as well, as he will finish the season with just 14 appearances for both Barcelona and Arsenal.

Suarez’s next step will, of course, be to make a full recovery. After that, there is little to tell. Most likely he will seek pastures new and regular first-team football away from the Camp Nou.

