Although the season is not quite over yet, there are plenty of transfer rumours flying around the world of football. Last Word on Football takes a look at the latest rumours circulating about Arsenal FC.

There is news about two possible arrivals at the Emirates this summer, plus one current player who is making noise that he wishes to leave the club.

21-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Nkunku will have exactly one year left on his current contract come 30 June. The Parisian giants have tried to extend the player’s stay in the French capital but to no avail.

Unai Emery was impressed with Christopher Nkunku while in charge at the Parc des Princes and the situation has caught his eye. Le Parisian reports that PSG would let the player leave for a fee in the region of £17 million.

With Aaron Ramsey set to join Juventus in the summer, Arsenal are keen to find a replacement. Due to the possibility of having a very modest summer budget, this looks a real bargain for the Gunners.

They previously considered making Denis Suarez‘s loan move permanent for around £18 million. However, the Spanish midfielder is now unlikely to join as his loan ended prematurely due to a groin injury.

Christopher Nkunku has tallied four goals and two assists for PSG across 28 appearances this season.

Gabriel Martinelli

Ituano FC attacker Gabriel Martinelli will join Arsenal in the summer, according to Goal. The Brazilian forward is among the South American nation’s brightest youngsters, having recently won the best newcomer award from Campeonato Paulista, the top level state league for Sao Paulo.

Martinelli is still very young, not turning 18 until June, so may be one for the future. That is reflected in the touted fee of just £6 million. However, with the Gunners lacking width in the final third, he may get the chance to earn a first-team place, much as Matteo Guendouzi did this season.

The teenage sensation generally plays as a winger, although can play anywhere in a front three. While Martinelli is a Brazilian national, he qualifies for an Italian passport, making the switch to Arsenal much easier.

While two players are being linked with a move to the Emirates, one may be on his way out. Emiliano Martinez joined Championship side Reading on loan in January to seek regular first-team minutes.

The 26-year-old has kept four clean sheets in 17 appearances for the Royals. This is his sixth loan spell away from Arsenal since joining the club. It is partly due to all of these loans that the player felt compelled to make his feelings on his future known.

“I just want to know if they trust me. If they want to give me the chance to become number one, I will stay there, no doubt. Arsenal are the club of my dreams but if they can’t guarantee me any games then it’s time for me to move on.

“I know I can be Arsenal number one. I’ve got everything to do it but I want to play games. I need to sit down with Unai. After the season finishes, I’ll have a chat with him to see what his plans are for me. People think I am going to be second choice but I don’t know what he really wants from me.

“When I have that meeting, I’m going to have something on the table and then we’ll move on from there. To be honest, I don’t really know what the club wants from me. I knew they wanted me to come here to do really well. But Arsenal have always signed goalkeepers in front of me so I never know.

“I want to feel valuable in a club. I want to feel like I am important, that’s why I give everything. The fans see that and the club sees that. I don’t care if I am on loan or permanent, I always give my best in games. I want to feel valuable wherever I am.”

With Petr Cech set to retire at the end of the season, the role of number two is wide open. Only time will tell if Martinez will get his chance to earn the job.

