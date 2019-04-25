WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND – APRIL 24: Matt Doherty of Wolverhampton Wanderers scores their second goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal FC at Molineux on April 24, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s away form indicates they’re far off from competing in the Champions League again. While new manager Unai Emery has done the best he can to replace the legendary Arsene Wenger, the Gunners’ form away from the Emirates has been their Achilles heel this season.

Emery the New Wenger?

A torrid first 45 minutes at Molineux against Wolves on Wednesday proved that Unai Emery still has a mountain to climb if he was to improve Arsenal’s away form. Despite early signs of improvement, the Gunners’ record on the road has continued to halt their full rise under Emery.

Terrible recent away performances have put them in a familiar position where they don’t deserve Champions League status. They will now need to show urgent improvement if they are to overcome Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this weekend.

Arsene Wenger’s reign came to an end following a string of bad performances on the road and it now appears Emery’s task of improving that record has become a whole lot more difficult than expected.

No Fighting Spirit

Arsenal have been lacking confidence and composure whenever they travel in the Premier League this season. Defensively they have also looked vulnerable to concede for the majority of matches.

In contrast to their home form, Emery’s outfit have struggled with consistency when they play away from the Emirates.

With only six away wins, the pressure is mounting on him to lead Arsenal to Champions League football again.

Given the fact that the Gunners have two away games remaining, a top-four finish suddenly looks unlikely. With the way they played at Wolves and at Everton a fortnight ago, it makes it hard to see them as a worthy Champions League candidate.

With that record, it might be a good thing they do not face up against Europe’s best next season.

Arsenal will have to rely on slip-ups from Chelsea and Manchester United if they were to have a chance of sneaking into the fourth spot.

They will now need to show some character and fight if they were to overcome the Foxes and Burnley.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on