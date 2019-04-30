AUGSBURG, GERMANY – APRIL 07: Kerem Demirbay of TSG Hoffenheim controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and TSG Hoffenheim at WWK-Arena on April 07, 2019 in Augsburg, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal look at Kerem Demirbay to replace Aaron Ramsey but who is he and is it a good fit? According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal have contacted Hoffenheim regarding the transfer of the German midfielder as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey.

Perfect Fit or Yet Another Cog in the Midfield?

Let’s start by saying that the players are not similar in any way apart from their natural desire to go forward and assist the attack. Demirbay (25) is not a well-known name but he is certainly an exciting talent and will be available for around £30 million.

The Hoffenheim connection could possibly involve another loan deal for Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson, so not only is Demirbay relatively cheap but there may be something of a reciprocal deal to be done.

Demirbay’s style is reminiscent of Ramsey’s and can find his teammates with some pinpoint passing. Demirbay is capable of confusing defenders and goalkeepers with his very precise left boot and is known for his range of passing.

What Makes Him Exceptional?

Looking at Demirbay from the available footage, he is a tenacious ball controller with superb close control but he can also provide long precision passes into the danger areas, the sort of pass that David Beckham was famous for in his peak.

His intensity is such that he will gladly get forward but also track back to put a foot in and retrieve the ball. However, it’s his willingness to progress upfield and avoid challenges that sets Demirbay apart from others that have been previously touted targets to replace Ramsey.

Demirbay can take on multiple opponents and his close control allows him to twist and turn past players to provide a quality pass or an assist. He is not a prolific scorer but he can hit a ball with a thunderous right foot from outside the box, perhaps he should and could score more but his vision exceptional.

Could he Fill Ramsey’s Boots?

Demirbay is no Ramsey but can be an upgrade and he certainly fits the bill of the type of player Unai Emery is looking for. Ramsey, who suffered a hamstring injury against Napoli in the Europa League quarterfinal, is leaving the Gunners at the end of the season for Italian champions Juventus.

The German’s contract is valid until 2022, though there is a release clause, and he may relish the prospect of a move to the Premiership. Kerem Demirbay can be a good addition and can prove to be a like-to-like replacement for the departing Welshman.

