LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 08: Danny Welbeck of Arsenal gives a thumbs up during the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Sporting CP at Emirates Stadium on November 8, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Arsenal might at a crossroad with striker Danny Welbeck due to his long-term injury and them securing a potential Welbeck replacement may not be absurd at all.

However, with a place up for grabs in the squad coupled with the possibility that Arsenal may not offer Welbeck a new deal, a replacement may be needed at the moment. The player’s inability to be available for the next couple of months means that we may hardly get to see him before the end of the season and that alone makes it very difficult for the player to convince the club to offer him fresh terms.

This move should have been encouraged in the January transfer window rather than in the summer had he not been injured devastatingly earlier into the season. This may be for squad depth ahead of a tough period in the season despite Arsenal’s exit from the FA Cup.

Also the signings of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan last January makes it a good prospect for the club as Arsenal look to find a possible solution to the current situation. However, as it happens to be, there are three players capable of replacing Welbeck at Arsenal.

Here are the players that Arsenal should really take a look at as Welbeck replacements if they do indeed decide to part ways with Welbeck at the end of the season.

The player has been a revelation since making his Premier League debut some season ago. The former Manchester United forward have been a tough task for defenders to deal with in the League. This is what Arsenal tends to gain as Zaha will provide them with a cutting edge in transition.

His pace becomes an added advantage coupled with the fact that this will complement the lethal partnership that readily exists between Arsenal’s top-scorer Aubameyang and French striker Alexandre Lacazette.

This will definitely be a good move as Arsenal will then be better placed to topple opposition defences effortlessly given the pace and skill that Wilfried Zaha can provide and can actually prove to be the perfect Welbeck replacement.

The former Barcelona product has had multiple different stints in the Premier League. This makes him a very able Welbeck replacement as he is already very much familiar with the English football system.

This coupled with his scintillating form at the moment for Watford is all the more reason Arsenal must make a move for his signature. The Spaniard has excelled alongside Robert Pereyra, Troy Deeney and talented forward Isaac Success.

What a transfer it would be if Unai Emery’s Arsenal actually do go on to sign the player as a possible Welbeck replacement.

The talented forward moved over to Serie A giants from another European heavyweights AS Monaco as an evidence of his immense quality.

This is what Unai Emery’s Arsenal side will be needing to get their attack back to their menacing best especially with the form of star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

If Arsenal can actually secure his services as the ideal Welbeck replacement, then he may very well prove to be a massive addition to what the London club represents and given time to properly adjust to the league, he can go on to become much more than the Danny Welbeck replacement.

