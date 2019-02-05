ST ALBANS, ENGLAND – AUGUST 09: (L-R) Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal before a training session at London Colney on August 10, 2018 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal‘s wage bill has been inflated over the course of the last few seasons. Big-money moves for the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, as well as the mammoth pay rise given to Mesut Özil, are both major factors.

However, with a few player contracts coming to term, as well as one high-profile retirement, the Gunners will see a lot of money come off the books this summer.

Departures

Probably the most high-profile player who will leave Arsenal this summer is Aaron Ramsey. The Welshman saw a contract offer from the club rescinded in the autumn, confirming his imminent departure. While no announcement has been made on his future destination, Juventus have reportedly already secured the player’s services for next season.

Danny Welbeck has also not been offered a new deal in north London. It’s ikely the success of Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang in attack led to this decision. Meanwhile, Petr Cech recently announced his retirement from the game following this season.

Three other players will also see their current deals expire this summer: Nacho Monreal, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Carl Jenkinson.

Both Monreal and Lichtsteiner have club options for next season written into their contracts, so fans may yet see both full-backs next season. However, in the case of the Swiss international, this may be unlikely.

His woeful display at Manchester City on Sunday highlights the fact the former Juventus man is far past his prime. Monreal, on the other hand, may still have the quality to contribute to the club next season.

However, for the constantly out of favour Jenkinson, his current deal is very likely to be his last at the club.

Impact on the Wage Bill

Of these six players, five of their wages are well-known due to past financial reports from Arsenal. The last, Lichtsteiner, only joined the club in the summer so his wages will have to be estimated.

A thorough online search yielded two possible figures for the Swiss: his former wage at Juventus (£35,000 per week) or a figure estimated by both Spotrac and Sillyseason (£90,000 per week).

Current Wages

Aaron Ramsey: £110,000 per week.

Petr Cech: £100,000 per week.

Danny Welbeck: £70,000 per week.

Nacho Monreal: £65,000 per week.

Carl Jenkinson: £45,000 per week.

Stephan Lichsteiner: £35,000 per week minimum, £90,000 per week maximum.

The combined total wages without adding Lichtsteiner’s salary comes to £390,000 per week. Therefore, the total amount coming off of Arsenal’s wage bill this summer is between £425,000 per week and £480,000 per week.

For context, this adds up to between £22.1 million and £24.96 million over the course of a season.

Discussion

There are plenty of unknown factors at play here, not the least of which is Lichsteiner’s somewhat mysterious salary. We also do not know if Monreal’s contract will be extended, if it hasn’t already.

It is also very possible that Arsenal will attempt to move along some other players. Mohamed Elneny, for example, is very much out of favour at the club, despite being given a contract extension last season. He and his £55,000 per week wages could seek pastures new in the summer.

Shkodran Mustafi is another player who may find themselves out in the cold. He was seldom fielded by Unai Emery before the most recent defensive injury crisis forced a return to the team. Shedding his £90,000 per week would free nearly an additional £5 million per season on Arsenal’s wage bill.

After the recent rumour that the club will only have £45 million to spend in the summer, shedding these contracts seems a good way to raise money to reinvest in the squad.

