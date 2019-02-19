Suso of Milan during the Serie A match between Roma and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 3 February 2019. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

We are more than three months away from the next transfer window but, as usual, transfer speculations have already started doing the rounds. The latest one is that of AC Milan star Suso who, according to the Daily Star, is struggling to agree on a new deal and may favour a move to Arsenal if that persists.

It is understood that his wage demands are an issue in completing his extension. Given that Unai Emery is looking to add a creative midfielder to his squad, Suso’s relatively cheap release clause at £40 million makes him a perfect fit.

Competition For Signing Suso?

However, securing his signature will not be easy as Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring his situation. If he doesn’t extend his contract at AC Milan we may well see a bidding war between the other two teams.

Suso has been in scintillating form this season, scoring six times and providing eight assists in 23 appearances in all competitions under Gennaro Gattuso. Gattuso has been mightily impressed by the midfielder for his contributions and is hopeful that Suso will sign a new contract come the end of the season.

Contract Extension at AC Milan?

Speaking about his appreciation for Suso’s hard work and dedication to the team, Gennaro Gattuso has claimed that AC Milan should offer the Spanish midfielder fresh terms as a reward for his contribution to the team this season.

“My job is to coach, I am not an agent or a sports director. He deserves a contract renewal, but it depends on the management.

“There is great respect for Suso and he is contributing a lot to the team.

“He immediately made himself available after coming back from a leg injury [in January].”

If the current reports are to believed, Arsenal are firm favourites to sign Suso ahead of the likes of Tottenham if he doesn’t sign an extension. Meanwhile, it could be a case of deja vu for fans after witnessing Aaron Ramsey leave the club this season for Juventus.

Ramsey, who could not agree to new contract with his wage demands not met, eventually decide to move to Italy in search of greener pastures and the same can very well happen to Milan if they are not able to satisfy Suso’s demand.

Arsenal, even though they have strengthened their midfield with signing of Denis Suarez from Barcelona on loan until the end of the season, will surely look for fresh signings and quality players to add to their roster come the summer and adding a player of Suso’s calibre will surely go a long way in strengthening the Gunners’ squad.

