According to English reports, Arsenal have been in talks with Marc Overmars to take over as Technical Director of the club. The departure of Sven Mislintat has left a big hole in the backroom staff making way for another high profile entry into Arsenal’s backroom.

The 46-year-old German is set to leave his Head of Recruitment position at Arsenal after reportedly being frustrated with his role. The former Borussia Dortmund scout is also said to have had a breakdown in his relationship with Head of Football Raul Sanllehi.

According to reports, former Arsenal winger Marc Overmars, Ajax’s Director of football, is said to be the frontrunner. AS Roma’s Monchi and former Gunner Edu are also being linked to the job.

Monchi was previously heavily linked with the job given that he worked with Emery at Sevilla but, given that he is tied to a long term deal at the Roma, it will be difficult to prize the Spaniard away.

Overmars’ Premium Signings

Marc Overmars, on the other hand, has been bringing some delightfully young players and also doing some astute piece of business back in his homeland. The former Dutch winger has brought in the likes of Mathijs de Ligt, Davy Klaasen and Justin Kluivert with Danish international Kasper Dolberg also having come in through the Ajax ranks.

Frenkie de Jong, Arkadiusz Milik and Davinson Sanchez were also scouted and bought from other other clubs at a very nominal price. Afterwards, they were then sold for massive profits during Overmars’ tenure at the club.

Sanllehi is looking for a candidate who knows both sides of football; one who can converse with Emery about tactics and implement their vision throughout the club.

Scenario After Departure of Mislintat

Since Arsenal had announced the departure of Sven Mislintat, there has been a consistent discontent at the club. Many argued whether a scout who unearthed several priceless talents like Ousmane Dembele, Christian Pulisic, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, and many more is worth losing over a petty boardroom row.

However, Sanllehi and Mislintat have had multiple serious ‘spats’, according to reports. Hence the best viable decision for everyone involved was to mutually part ways.

Is He Needed in Islington?

With Arsenal being in transition, it is extremely important for them to hire a new sporting director quickly. With options like Edu and Marc Overmars being pursued, it is great to hire a candidate who knows the club. It cannot be understated the importance of staff that both know the supporters and deeply embodies the values that make the club great.

With the Gunner’s hierarchy not giving Emery much to spend in January, it is important for Sanllehi to find the right man. Overmars’ astute pieces of business and vision for the future makes him one of the best choices out there. He holds the potential lift Arsenal from this slump and implement a long-term plan for the club’s growth.

