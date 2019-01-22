LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 19: Arsenal Manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on January 19, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Finally, some good news for Arsenal supporters. According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, Emery will have enough money to spend in the summer transfer window for players.

Unai Emery admitted that the club cannot afford any permanent deals this transfer window during Arsenal’s press conference before the West Ham match. As a result, they are currently in pursuit of loan deals, with both Denis Suarez and James Rodriguez reportedly on their radar.

Hearing this startling revelation, Arsenal fans went crazy. Cries of indignation against owner Stan Kroenke spread like wildfire all over social media. Certainly, it is not Arsenal fans here who are to blame for Arenal’s woes. Despite an early season 22-match unbeaten streak, Arsenal’s recent form is certainly not what you would expect from a club of their stature.

Arsenal have splurged big in previous transfer windows, bringing in the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. This also includes presenting Balague’s favourite Mesut Ozil with a massive wage packet.

Along with confirming that Emery wouldn’t be able to spend money for permanent deals in January, Balague did diverge he will get his opportunity in the summer transfer window to strengthen the currently underperforming squad.

Guillem Balague’s words?

“Arsenal spent a lot of money in the summer and the last winter market with [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang and spent a lot of money of three players in terms of wages, Aubameyang, [Mesut] Ozil and [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan,” Guillem Balague told the GB Transfer Podcast.

“So the position was clear for this one that they would have to try and fill the holes, not the centre-back hole unless a bargain appears in the market.” “In the summer, the good news for Arsenal fans is that there will be money.” “In terms of players linked to Arsenal or Arsenal players, [Aaron] Ramsey, we all think that he’s made a decision and it is Juventus.” Guillem Balague added, “His decision was between Juventus and another team when all the teams have come to Ramsey and said ‘I want a second chance to try and convince you’ they said ‘no, no, no it’s already done.“ Emery cannot expect the same kind of financial support from Arsenal that he had at Paris Saint Germain. With losses coming left and right, Emery is under a lot of intense criticism. Fans have already started to question his tactical decisions and players selection. Ozil’s Future? The mysterious Mesut Ozil-Emery saga also has been a massive cause for concern for the supporters. Emery once again excluded the German from the squad against West Ham and the starting XI against Chelsea. As Aaron Ramsey is nearing departure from Emirates, which was also effectively confirmed by Balague, Arsenal certainly cannot afford to lose Ozil too. Injuries also played a big part in the Gunners’ recent performances according to Balague. Grant Holding, Danny Welbeck and Henrik Mkhitaryan are all already out with long term injuries. The most recent addition to the physio’s room is Hector Bellerin, who is also reportedly sidelined with a long term injury suffered against Chelsea. Fans expected the Arsenal board to make some significant additions in January considering the error-prone defence and stagnant midfield. But now, according to Balague, they will have to wait until summer for those new faces. Manchester United are closing the gap between them and Arsenal, however, the Gunners are still ahead on goal difference. The Red Devils are on terrific form with a six-match winning streak under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Emery must do something fast if he wants to keep his job and retain any hopes of Arsenal finishing in the top four.

