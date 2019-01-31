Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe celebrates the goal scored during the Europa League match between Vorskla and Arsenal at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev. Ukraine, Thursday, November 29, 2018 (Photo by Danil Shamkin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Promising Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe has completed his anticipated loan move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. The Gunners allowed the 18-year-old to make the jump to Germany after securing the services of Denis Suarez for the remainder of the season.

Impressive Start

Emile Smith Rowe plays as a creative midfielder, although can also deploy on either flank. He is known for his technical ability, vision and eye for goal.

The player impressed after being included in Unai Emery‘s preseason squad, featuring prominently throughout and even scoring against Atletico Madrid. Smith Rowe brought this same fine form into the season when given minutes in the first team.

He has made six appearances across all competitions for Arsenal and netted three goals; two in the Europa League group stage and one in the Carabao Cup.

This terrific production at such a young age makes Smith Rowe a likely contender to play in the Arsenal first team starting next season. He may even become the long-term replacement for Aaron Ramsey, as he plays in the same position as the Welshman.

Although the Gunners envision Emile Smith Rowe in their future plans, the arrival of Denis Suarez at the Emirates ensures the young man would not feature much more this season.

Bundesliga Bound

Leipzig sit fourth in the Bundesliga table as of the transfer deadline. They have enjoyed a defensively-sound season, conceding just 18 times, but have scored the fewest goals out of the top six with just 35.

They will surely hope Smith Rowe’s arrival will signal an upturn in offence and also a berth in the Champions League.

Leipzig have also brought in three other midfielders this January; Amadou Haidara, Hannes Wolf and Tyler Adams, who won man of the match in the club’s win over Fortuna Dusseldorf.

