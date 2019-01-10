BARCELONA, SPAIN – DECEMBER 11: Denis Suarez of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur at the Camp Nou on December 11, 2018 in Barcelona Spain (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Unai Emery is keen to add reinforcements to his Arsenal team in the January market and has dropped a major hint about the Gunners making a move for Denis Suarez in this transfer window.

Emery’s defence has been plagued by injuries this season. The latest player to suffer an injury was Frenchman Laurent Koscielny, who had to drop out of the Arsenal starting eleven at during the warm-up for their FA Cup tie away at Blackpool. The Gunners have shipped in 31 goals in 21 games this season and Suarez’s signing could go some way to fixing that.

Lack of Consistency

A reason for the team’s defensive woes is partly down to the lack of a consistent defensive back-line, which is the backbone of any successful team. For this, one has to look no further than Liverpool, who have improved this season by bringing in Virgil Van Dijk and Allison Becker.

With Rob Holding out for the entire season due to an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and fitness issues with Konstantinos Mavarpanos, it is necessary that Emery brings in reinforcements during the winter window.

The Plan of Action

Speaking about his transfer plans and what he intends for the club to do during the January transfer window, the Arsenal manager recently said that he would go for two players; notably, a winger, and a centre-back along with Suarez.

If the latest rumors are anything to go by, Emery also plans to add a winger to his squad and that winger is said to be none other than Barcelona’s Denis Suarez, who has previously worked with Emery at Sevilla.

At times this season, Emery has been forced to use Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a winger. However, this could change with Suarez’s proposed arrival. Although the Spaniard’s main position is in the middle of the park, he also played as a wide player at the Camp Nou. Fans could take encouragement from the fact that Emery thinks highly of his old player.

“He was playing in his career, and with me also, as a right or left winger”, Emery said about Suarez.



Similarly, the 25-year-old was not shy in praising his former boss as “one of the best coaches around”.

This mutual admiration could play a vital part in luring the Spaniard to the Emirates.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on