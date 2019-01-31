GIRONA, SPAIN – JANUARY 27: Denis Suarez of FC Barcelona before the La Liga match between Girona FC and FC Barcelona at Montilivi Stadium on January 27, 2019 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Denis Suarez has completed his much-anticipated loan move to Arsenal. After weeks of speculation and one slight slip-up from Barcelona, Unai Emery finally gets his long-awaited reunion.

Suarez has signed a new contract with the Spanish giants but will spend the rest of the season at Arsenal.

Long Wait

Barcelona were not willing to let Suarez leave the club until he agreed a contract extension. His previous deal expired in 2020, meaning his market value would have been mediocre at best, especially if the player did not perform well while on loan.

They may have been persuaded if the Gunners added an obligation to buy in the summer, which Arsenal refused. However, the log jam is clear now that the Spanish midfielder has signed fresh terms until the summer of 2021.

Arsenal will have the option to make the move permanent in the summer. The club will also pay the player’s wages for the duration of the loan.

Denis Suarez began his senior career at Manchester City, however, managed just two first-team appearances, leading to his sale to Barcelona. The 25-year-old midfielder previously spent a season on loan at Sevilla in the 2014/15 season, where he was managed by Unai Emery.

Suarez played 71 matches for the Catalonian side in all competitions, netting eight goals and helping the club to one league title and two Copa Del Reys.

What Next for Arsenal?

Despite a depleted back line, it appears the Gunners will not look to bolster their defensive ranks. Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin will both miss the remainder of the season with major injuries, while Sokratis Papastathopoulos will not return to training until the end of February.

Yannick Carrasco, who is thought to have grown weary with life in China, remains a potential target.

Inter Milan’s wantaway wide man Ivan Perisic is also a potential target. However, Inter are only willing to let the World Cup star leave on a permanent deal, or on a loan with an obligation to buy.

