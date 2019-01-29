Arsenal are close to the signing of Denis Suarez from Barcelona on loan with an option to buy for around €25 million in the summer. The 25-year-old is looking for more first-team action than is available with the Spanish champions. Arsenal hope Suarez can be the creative winger that manager Unai Emery has been looking for, should they complete the deal.

Born in Galicia, Denis Suarez is one of the hottest prospects in Spanish football. After coming up through the Celta Vigo academy, Suarez made a big move to the Premier League and Manchester City but, in two years as a youth player at the Etihad, Suarez never made a Premier League appearance.

He was still an incredibly hot prospect upon leaving Manchester; so hot that when he made the move back to Spain, there was no surprise he went to Barcelona. He played in their ‘B’ team for a season before going out on loan, first to Sevilla, then Villareal where he played quite well, earning him a place if the first team back at Barcelona.

Suarez is at his best out on the left side of attack, cutting inside onto his favored right foot. He is good a linking the play and keeping the ball moving. He does not dwell on the ball and it is at his best making quick decisions in tight spaces.

A move back to England could see him become a regular in the Premier League and Arsenal will be hoping he can be another quality body for their attacking midfield.

Arsenal have plenty of players similar to Denis Suarez. Players like Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alex Iwobi, Aaron Ramsey or maybe even Mesut Ozil. However, Mkhitaryan is in and out of the squad, question marks are constantly surrounding Iwobi and nobody seems to know what is going on with Ozil. This is the sort of signing that Arsenal need, so getting a deal over the line should be paramount.

