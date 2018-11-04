LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 03: Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on November 3, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

After ten years at Arsenal, Aaron Ramsey’s time in North London is coming to an end. He will leave on a free next summer as the club have reportedly chosen not to extend his contract. It comes after the Welshman has reportedly been demanding upwards of £200,000 a week during months of negotiations. Arsenal are not willing him to take him up on this. As a result, he will be searching for a new club.

Abroad

A new venture on the continent may be of interest to the centre-midfielder. Ramsey would able to agree on a contract with European clubs in January. Juventus are one European club that may be interested.

The Italian club has reportedly been tracking Ramsey for a while, and have already offered him a contract. A move to Turin may prove attractive. It offers the chance of almost guaranteed trophies as Juventus have won the last seven Serie A titles. They are also often prominent in the latter stages of the Champions League. Again, this is something that may prove attractive to the Welshman.

A move to Borussia Dortmund may also be suitable for Ramsey. Their counter-attacking style may suit him better than the defensive style of Juventus. He has been used to being one of the main attacking outlets for Arsenal. At Dortmund, he would find himself in a similar position. First-team opportunities would be more regular than what he may get at Juventus.

Remain In England?

Chelsea are another club reportedly keen on the Arsenal midfielder. He is settled in London and may not want to move abroad. Therefore a move to West London may prove viable. He would suit Maurizio Sarri’s attacking football and would add to the quality in the squad. However, he would likely have to fight for a regular place in the first-team because of the quality Chelsea have in midfield.

Elsewhere in England, Manchester United may be interested in Ramsey’s signature. The Red Devils would be able to afford his wage demands and he would improve the first-team. Ramsey could fit into the side next to Paul Pogba in United’s three man midfield. A problem for the midfielder is that he may not be United’s first choice target. Mourinho has prioritised a centre-back, should he stay at Old Trafford.

Wherever he ends, Ramsey will prove to be a valuable asset. He scored 11 goals last season and has one goal and three assists so far. He will add to the creative outlet of any interested team.

