ST ALBANS, ENGLAND – AUGUST 31: Reiss Nelson signs a new long-term contract at Arsenal at London Colney on August 31, 2018 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal‘s attack has not been an issue thus far this season. However, this is despite the fact the club do not have many true wide forwards. Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have done well in the position, however, Reiss Nelson could give them an extra dynamic they are lacking at the moment.

Breaking Through

Joining the Hale End Academy at the age of nine, Reiss Nelson quickly moved up the ranks at the club. He debuted for the U23 team at the age of 17 and hasn’t looked back since.

In fact, Nelson’s performances were so good that they caught the eye of then-manager Arsene Wenger. The Frenchman brought the young Englishman on Arsenal‘s pre-season tour in the summer of 2017.

Although Reiss Nelson could not break into the first team straight away, he lit the Premier League 2 on fire in the season to come, culminating in being named PL2 Player of the Year.

That same season saw Nelson make his competitive debut for Arsenal. Across all competitions, he made 16 appearances for the Gunners, including eight starts.

The player has also impressed enough to receive his first international caps, at the youth level. Thus far, Nelson has donned the England kit 31 times for the young lions, netting an impressive 18 goals.

Hoffenheim

Despite signing new terms in the summer of 2018, Reiss Nelson elected to join Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim on loan for the duration of the season. His admiration for Julian Nagelsmann and desire for more minutes fueled the move.

The Hoffenheim boss has said of the player, “What he brings with his tempo and his one-on-one ability, we didn’t have so much of that in the squad.”

Thus far, the German is being proven right. Reiss Nelson has started his Bundesliga tenure in fine fettle, scoring five goals in just six appearances.

The Future

It seems like the sky is the limit as far as how high Nelson could fly. The player will turn 20 years old in December 2018, yet has already garnered quite the reputation in both England and Germany.

With few options at his position at Arsenal, the club is no doubt excited for what the future may hold. Plus, as mentioned earlier, Nelson is under contract long-term, meaning he has a future at the Emirates should he want one.

Although the Arsenal attack is impressive, the addition of Reiss Nelson from next season will provide a boost out wide. Gooners around the world will watch his burgeoning career with great excitement.

