BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – OCTOBER 12: Assistant coach Thierry Henry of Belgium looks on prior the UEFA Nations League A group two match between Belgium and Switzerland at Roi Baudouin Stadion on October 12, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has been appointed the new manager of Monaco. The former France forward began his career at the club and returns with them languishing in 18th place. He replaces Leonardo Jardim who was sacked last week after just one win in nine games.

After leaving his role as a Sky Sports pundit in the summer, he declared his interest in becoming a manager. He was linked to the Aston Villa job during the summer and then again after Steve Bruce was sacked recently. Henry appeared to distance himself from the Villa job which eventually went to Dean Smith, with John Terry as his assistant. Soon after, rumours began to circulate that he could become the next manager of Monaco.

Belgium Assistant

Henry had recently been working alongside Roberto Martinez with the Belgium national side. The team reached the semi-finals and won the third place play-off game, defeating England. He leaves Belgium after helping them beat Switzerland 2-1 in last night’s UEFA Nations League match. The result put them top of their group.

Three-Year Contract

Henry has put pen to paper on a three-year contract at Monaco, his first job as a manager. The France World Cup winner intends to get to work immediately with his first game coming next Saturday away at Strasbourg. Henry’s backroom staff is also beginning to take shape with Arsenal Under-18 head coach Kwane Ampadu joining his the set-up. Benfica’s U23’s coach, Joao Carlos Calado Trahlo, also joined.

Happy to be Back

“In the first place, I thank AS Monaco for giving me the opportunity to coach the team of this club so special to me. I am very happy to come back to AS Monaco and extremely determined to meet the challenges ahead. I can not wait to meet the players to start working together. “

Henry came through the ranks at Monaco before moving to Juventus for a brief spell. However, he had his most successful spell as a player with Arsenal. He left after becoming the Gunners’ all-time top scorer. He is now back at the club where it all began.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on