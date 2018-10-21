LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 07: Alex Iwobi of Arsenal celebrates alongside Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal as he celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Arsenal FC at Craven Cottage on October 7, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Currently the most in-form team in the division, Arsenal are sitting in fourth place. Their run of form is impressive, with nine wins from nine in all competitions. The Gunners may not have enough for a title challenge but they do have the credentials to finish in the top four. After a two year exodus, could the 2019/20 season be the year Arsenal return to the Champions League?

The Standard is There

After their opening two defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea, many thought nothing would change under Unai Emery. However, the nine wins in nine games have given Arsenal fans hope for success under the Spaniard.

The success of Alexandre Lacazette has been a major plus point for many Arsenal fans. Last season, the Frenchman was exiled to the bench. This season, Lacazette has spearheaded the Arsenal attack and, so far, it has been a success. He currently has five goals this season, one behind fellow striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aaron Ramsey has also been influential for the Gunners this season. The Welshman has one goal and three assists so far but has dictated play going forward for Emery’s side. Playing just behind Lacazette, he has been the key link for Arsenal attacks. His goal against Fulham is one that many fans will remember for a long time. However, Ramsey is still in the midst of a contract dispute, meaning Arsenal could lose him for free next summer. Arsenal fans will be hoping the issue gets resolved as soon as possible.

Where Could Arsenal Slip Up?

It is no secret that their recent record against the top six clubs is dismal. Last season they only won one game against another top six club and that record has so far continued this season. They lost their opening two games to Manchester City and Chelsea and some were already calling for Emery’s head. The Gunners will be hoping for a change of fortune against the top six under Emery. If not, it could prove costly in their bid for the top four.

Injuries and a build-up of games could also cause them to slip up. They will be looking to win the Europa League and as games build up, injuries could come as a result. They will be hoping key players such as Lacazette, Ramsey and Lucas Torreira do not pick up any injuries.

The Verdict

Arsenal are a different proposition under Unai Emery and there is no reason why they can’t finish in the top four. However, the competitiveness of the league may mean they miss out. Tottenham and Manchester United will also be hoping to finish in the top four come May.

