Bernd Leno has been an exciting signing for Arsenal last transfer window. He is known to be an excellent goalkeeper and overall athlete. He arrived in London for around €25 million and was expected to jump right ahead of Petr Cech. However, things didn’t go as expected leaving Leno frustrated.

Last season, the German kept 10 Bundesliga clean sheets, while Cech kept 11. Leno also conceded 40 goals, while the other ‘keeper conceded 48. With the Czech international now 36-years-old, the former Leverkusen ‘keeper is expected to take over from next season.

The former Chelsea man started in all Arsenal’s Premier League games, while Leno made his debut against Vorskla in the Europa League. The Gunners won 4-2 in their continental opener.

Even though Cech can pull out amazing saves, the north London side need a new style in goal. They need someone who can match their style of play as the current number one has trouble with ball distribution.

Bernd Leno is a modern style of ‘keeper, acrobatic and able to play with his feet. He was the first-choice goalie at Leverkusen and is now trying to break in at Arsenal. In an interview with Standard Sport, the 26-year-old revealed that he is frustrated at his lack of game time.

“But I think to move to a bigger club, another country, it needs maybe a little bit of time. It is a bit frustrating but I keep calm and work very hard to improve.

“The coach always makes the starting XI because of the performance. I think it could change, not every week, but he will change a lot. He didn’t say the League is Petr’s competition and the Europa League is mine. I will work every day hard to play more games.

“The Premier League is the best. The Bundesliga is good but the Premier League is better, so I will look forward to playing any time in the Premier League.

“The game that the coach wants is my style. I think I did a good job with the ball, with the passing. Of course, the two goals were disappointing, but they scored great goals. Maybe I need a little bit of time.”

Bernd understands the difficulty to adapt to the Premier League and will try his best to break into the starting XI, though the wait is leaving Leno frustrated.

