DORTMUND, GERMANY – MAY 05: Sokratis of Dortmund runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Signal Iduna Park on May 5, 2018 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Arsenal have signed Sokratis Papastathopulous in a deal in the region of £17.5m. The 29-year-old, identified by Sven Mislintat, has worked with him during his tenure at Borussia Dortmund.

He is an experienced centre-back who can help sure up the Gunners’ defence in preparation for life under new manager Unai Emery. He is known for his no-nonsense, hard-hitting approach to defending, being more ground-based than aerial.

Former Team-Mates Re-United

Sokratis reunites with former teammates Piere-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The pair, signed from Dortmund and Manchester United respectively, will make the Greek feel welcome in no time.

During his time in the Bundesliga, Sokratis won two DFL-Supercups and a DFB-Pokal. Sokratis had a passing accuracy of 86.9% during the 2017/18 season in the Bundesliga – only eight defenders who made a minimum of 1,000 passes had a higher percentage.

Is Sokratis Future Captain Material?

Named the youngest captain for AEK Athens at 19, Sokratis has proven his leadership qualities and his command on the pitch. He is a contender in the future for the captain role at Arsenal, something which has been distinctly lacking as of late.

Perhaps this is one of the qualities that has made him an attractive prospect to the club?

Better Required From Mislintat?

Sven Mislintat was hired by the Arsenal board as head of recruitment to scout and sign some new talent. Arsenal fans find themselves frustrated as he is taking the easy route by mining his old club for players.

The signings signal progress for the club, but there is a feeling that creativity is lacking. Arsenal may also need to sign a defender known for their aerial prowess to help defend against set pieces.

After the retirement of Per Mertesacker and the long-term absence of Laurent Koscielny, this will be even more important.

