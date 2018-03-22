ST ALBANS, ENGLAND – MARCH 14: Mohamed Elneny, Nacho Monreal and David Ospina of Arsenal during an Arsenal Training Session ahead of there Europa League 2nd Leg match against AC Milan at London Colney on March 14, 2018 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal were subject to drawn-out negotiations with both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Özil this season. While the latter signed a huge new deal, the former moved on to Manchester United. That’s not even mentioning the fact the club may lose Jack Wilshere for nothing this summer. With more Arsenal contracts expiring in 2019, they may have more of the same to look forward to.

Aaron Ramsey

Of all the Arsenal contracts expiring in 2019, Aaron Ramsey’s must be considered the most crucial. Like the rest of the squad, the Welshman has faced his share of criticism in recent seasons. However, he has also contributed to the few positives during that time.

Ramsey played in all three of the club’s recent FA Cup victories. In fact, the midfielder scored the winners against both Hull in 2014 and Chelsea in 2017. Having joined Arsenal in 2008, Aaron Ramsey is the longest-serving player on this list.

After almost a decade at Arsenal, the Welsh international has 320 appearances in all competitions for the club, including 54 goals. This is despite spending time on the treatment table, including the nine months out after suffering a broken leg at Stoke in 2010.

Aaron Ramsey remains an important piece for Arsenal, scoring six and creating six more in the League this season. No doubt the club wants to re-sign the player but may face a fight this summer as a plethora of top clubs around Europe will undoubtedly want Ramsey.

Nacho Monreal

Nacho Monreal’s signing in 2013 did little to excite fans at the time, however, opinions have changed drastically. While at first, it seemed the Spaniard was little more than a replacement for Andre Santos, Monreal has established himself as one of, if not the, best defender at Arsenal.

“La Cabra” first split game time with Kieran Gibbs during his Arsenal tenure, but won the starting place for good in the 2015-2016 season. He has been a mainstay in the back line ever since, even surviving the back three experiment.

Monreal has appeared in 203 matches in all competition for the Gunners. That includes the 2015 and 2017 FA Cup finals, although he only made the bench for the 2014 final.

Aged 32, Nacho Monreal may be nearing the end of his career. However, fans will be happy that 2019 may not spell the end for the defender. While his is one of the Arsenal contracts expiring, Monreal confirmed in the summer of 2017 that he has an option for the 2019-2020 season.

Petr Cech

Petr Cech is the oldest Arsenal player who may be out of contract in 2019. The Czech shot-stopper joined from rivals Chelsea in 2015 for £10 million. Later that summer, he helped the Gunners beat his old club in the Community Shield.

Since then, however, the veteran’s Arsenal career has been hot and cold. He helped the team to capture their 13th FA Cup in 2017, although only made the bench for the final. Cech also kept his 200th Premier League clean sheet in March 2018.

However, the ‘keeper has also been error-prone, especially thus far in the 2017-2018 campaign. Petr Cech has committed six errors leading to goals in the League with eight matches yet to play. Then, of course, there is the issue of having saved just one penalty over the course of three seasons.

Considering these short-comings since joining the Gunners, there is little expectation that Cech will extend his stay at the club beyond his current deal.

Danny Welbeck

Danny Welbeck joined Arsenal from Manchester United on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2014. Since then, he has spent almost as much time playing as languishing on the treatment table.

Over the course of four campaigns, Welbeck has made a century of appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, netting 24 goals. However, he has yet to make more than 34 appearances for the club over the course of a season.

The England international has also made a habit of dividing fan opinion. He has been derided for his performances at times, for example against Östersund in the Europa League. Although, his game-winning goal at Old Trafford in the FA Cup in 2015 will live on in fan memory.

Arséne Wenger has stated that he wants Welbeck to re-sign with the club. However, considering the Frenchman may be on his way out this summer, that may not happen.

David Ospina

The Colombian ‘keeper nearly moved away from North London in the summer of 2017. Despite interest from Turkey, he decided to stay and fight for his place.

David Ospina joined Arsenal on a free from Nice in 2014. He began as backup to Wojciech Szczesny but eventually won the starting job from the Polish international. Since Petr Cech joined the club, however, Ospina has made just seven League appearances, normally playing in the Cup competitions.

As such, he was between the sticks for Arsenal as they won their 13th FA Cup in 2017 by beating Chelsea in the final. Now his is one of the Arsenal contracts expiring in 2019.

David Ospina seems unlikely to sign a new deal to keep him at the club long-term. He is approaching 30 years old and hasn’t made the number one job his own, plus youngsters like Matt Macey are developing behind him.

Chuba Akpom

An Arsenal youth product, Chuba Akpom has, at times, shown great promise. However, he has yet to make a real impact on the first team.

Akpom made his competitive debut for the Gunners in September 2013 against Sunderland. He was brought on in the third minute of stoppage time, however, and couldn’t bag a debut goal.

In fact, Chuba Akpom has yet to score a competitive goal with the Arsenal first team. Of course, he has only had 12 appearances in all competitions to get one.

Akpom is currently on his sixth loan away from the club, with Belgian side Sint-Truiden. As with many Arsenal youngsters who couldn’t make it to the first team, do not expect to see the striker sign a new deal.

