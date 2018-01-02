during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal at The Hawthorns on December 31, 2017 in West Bromwich, England.

Openly criticised for a deplorable medical team for much of the last decade, Arsenal have reinvested and things seemed to have been getting better. The days of fans protesting to have the entire medical team sacked seemed to have dissipated after the club built a new modernised facility and hired some key staff.

But here we go again.

Just as the club are in the midst of a dogfight with Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United for three coveted Champions League spots, the Arsenal injuries are mounting once more. And the timing really couldn’t be worse ahead of a mid-week clash with Chelsea as the club will be short-staffed for the pivotal match.

The club has seven players, all who get a fair bit of playing time and are crucial to success, currently receiving treatment.

Read More on Arsenal injuries ahead of Chelsea clash.

Stay tuned right here at Last Word on Football for the latest on the Premier League and the rest of the football world. Also check out our new site ArsenalFootball.co for all the latest news, rumours, analysis and information on the Gunners.

Main image credit:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on