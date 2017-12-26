Tweet on Twitter
Reports have surfaced today regarding the availability of Julian Draxler. Paris Saint-Germain has told Arsene Wenger that the German International can be available for £40million. Is a Julian Draxler move to Arsenal imminent?
Long-time Arsenal target Julian Draxler has been the subject of transfer banter—again. The PSG player has been on Arsene Wenger’s radar for an eternity with interest resurfacing each summer window. But this time has a different air about it. Arsenal really does have to bring in someone of very high quality to replace the sure-to-depart Alexis Sanchez.
