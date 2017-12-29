LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 28: Jack Wilshere of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park on December 28, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal earned a much-needed three points at the expense of Crystal Palace Thursday evening. On the heels of two excellent performances from Jack Wilshere and Alexis Sanchez, the Gunners pulled level on points with Tottenham. The club sits just a point off of Liverpool for the coveted final Champions League spot.

In his post-match conference, Arsene Wenger was his usual coy self when discussing off-the-pitch dealings. But when it came to heaping praise he was more than willing to share.

When asked about the shift put in from Alexis Sanchez and Jack Wilshere—easily the two best performances, with an honourable mention to Mesut Ozil—he addressed the resurgent Wilshere first:

“The best way to show they are committed is to deliver that kind of performance. For Jack I think we spoke of our team recently. He is coming back in a good competitive shape. I feel the he gives something to the team at the moment which is interesting. And on top of that today he gave a great final ball that you want from him.”

