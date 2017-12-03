WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 31: Arsene Wenger, Manager of Arsenal in discussion with referee Mike Dean during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal at The Hawthorns on December 31, 2017 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The Premier League’s final match of 2018 was far from exciting football. After Arsenal broke through late and seemed to be moving ahead of Tottenham on points for the fifth spot, everything was turned on its head. Mike Dean, regarded in Arsenal circles as the enemy, awarded a questionable end-of-match penalty. The goal gave Arsenal a West Brom draw at a time when the club sorely needed three points. We have not heard the last from this penalty decision. West Brom 1-1 Arsenal

How on earth can you give a penalty for this pic.twitter.com/WBPpIsK8hJ — Terje (@ArsenalTerje) 31 December 2017

A Different Side Without Mesut Özil

A side without Mesut Özil is just not as good as a side with him. The lack of inventive play, particularly in close to goal, was evident on the day. Of course, he’s not going to play in every match, but when he doesn’t, surely there needs to be a better, more suitable replacement.

