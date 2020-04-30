Curtis Axel Released

In another of what has been a long stretch of releases, WWE has parted ways with third-generation star Curtis Axel.
After a run with the Intercontinental Championship in 2013, Axel never saw singles success again. Instead, create teams with other mid-card stars such as Ryback, Heath Slater, Adam Rose and most recently Bo Dallas forming the Miztourage and The B-Team. Axel was scarsely used on television before being released today.
Axel is the grandson of Larry “The Axe” Hennig and son of the late WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Perfect.
