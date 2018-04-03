Ronda Rousey slammed through a table by Stephanie McMahon

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle are set to square off against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a tag-team battle at WrestleMania on Sunday, and fans got a preview of what could happen on Monday night.

During the final edition of RAW leading up to the big match, McMahon chokeslammed Rousey through a table, which looked like it hurt pretty bad.

If that sequence is any indication of what we can expect on Sunday, then the match should be epic.