A quick snapshot at the week that was.

Biggest Upset: Julianna Pena +700 over Amanda Nunes

Notable New Champions:

Legacy Fighting Alliance Women’s Flyweight Champion: Jamey-Lyn Horth

Jamey-Lyn Horth UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion: Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena IBF International Cruiserweight Champion: Isaac Chamberlain

Isaac Chamberlain WBC Latino Junior Welterweight Champion: Jose Angel Gabriel Rosa

Jose Angel Gabriel Rosa EBU European Junior Lightweight Champion: Faroukh Kourbanov

Faroukh Kourbanov WBA Gold Cruiserweight Champion: Kamshybek Kunkabayev

Kamshybek Kunkabayev WBA Continental Junior Welterweight Champion: Robbie Davies Jr.

Robbie Davies Jr. WBO Intercontinental Lightweight Champion: Vasyl Lomachenko

Vasyl Lomachenko Cage Warriors Middleweight Champion: Djati Melan

Going Forward:

You’ve Lost That (No) Love-ing Feeling: That’s 1-5 in his last six fights for Cody Garbrandt, and if he hadn’t hit that Hail Mary knockout over Raphael Assuncao, that would have been six in a row, five being finished. He’s fundamentally broken. His footwork, his defense, it’s all broken. He desperately needs a reset, and some time away from the UFC wouldn’t be a bad thing. Lioness Poached: It was over two years since Amanda Nunes fought at 135. She was sluggish, gassed, her defense was atrocious, and she looked old. Credit to Pena, but that was not the Amanda Nunes that defeated Ronda Rousey or Holly Holm. The Uncrowned Champion: Here’s a bizarre fact. In the two times Dustin Poirier has challenged for the UFC Lightweight championship, he lost both by rear-naked choke in the third round. He’s defeated three UFC champions, WSOF/PFL champions, Bellator champions, WEC champions, and Hall of Famers, but Poirier again fell short of winning UFC gold. With respect to Kenny Florian, Dan Henderson, and Chael Sonnen, I think we can call Poirier the best UFC veteran to never hold UFC gold. There’s still time, he’s still only 32, but the Diamond has some hard miles on him.

