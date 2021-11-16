A quick snapshot at the week that was.

Biggest Upset: Kiko Martinez +1750 over Kid Galahad

Notable New Champions:

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Cruiserweight Champion: Lorenzo Hunt

Lorenzo Hunt IBF World Featherweight Champion: Kiko Martinez

Kiko Martinez WBC World Female Junior Lightweight Champion: Alycia Baumgardner

Alycia Baumgardner IBO World Female Junior Lightweight Champion: Alycia Baumgardner

Alycia Baumgardner WBC International Light Heavyweight Champion: Shakan Pitters

Shakan Pitters Enfusion World Welterweight Champion: Endy Semeleer

Going Forward:

The Sweet Science: In a contest that should surely make Jake Dempsey and Gene Tunney proud, former all-stars in their respective sports Frank Gore and Deron Williams are going to square off in a boxing “match” on the Paul-Fury undercard. Happy Trails, Happy Warrior: A pioneer of women’s MMA, a true trailblazer, someone who’s fought all over the world, and most importantly, one of the true good people in this sport bereft of them has called it a career, as Roxanne Modafferi has called it a career. A Night For the Underdogs: In Yorkshire in the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner stunned Terri Harper, putting her out on her feet and claiming her world championships, and then, even more surprising, 35 years old and over seven years removed from being a world champion, as high as a +2000 underdog, Kiko Martinez knocked out Kid Galahad to claim the IBF World Featherweight championship.

