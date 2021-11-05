Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can think that living in New York is just dressing like Paulie Walnuts!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Kamaru Usman -310 over Colby Covington ($10)

Canelo Alvarez -1000 over Caleb Plant ($60)

Rose Namajunas -110 over Weili Zhang ($5)

Justin Gaethje -220 over Michael Chandler ($20)

Billy Quarantillo +160 over Shane Burgos ($5)

What, exactly, has Covington shown that indicates this fight will go any differently at all from their first contest? Fading Tyron Woodley? Over a year ago? No. Usman might be the best fighter in the world, and Covington hasn’t shown any indication that things will go any differently. He’ll bring lots of pressure, and Usman will be waiting for him like last time.

Zhang was so caught off-guard by Rose’s headkick, and that was her first professional knockout loss. You never know how you’re going to come back after your first KO, but most come back a little gunshy. And if that’s the case, Rose can easily use her length to outpoint her.

Last Week: $ +18.88

Year To Date: $ +126.44

