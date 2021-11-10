Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too wouldn’t have to hire a masked man to Nancy Kerrigan a teammate for playing time!
As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.
Let’s make some cashola.
- Arlene Blencowe -385 over Pam Sorenson ($10)
- Kid Galahad -1800 over Kiko Martinez ($60)
- Jaime Munguia -750 over Gabriel Rosado ($20)
- Ben Rothwell -160 over Marcos Rogerio De Lima ($5)
- Andrea Lee +105 over Cynthia Calvillo ($5)
If there’s anything you can count on, it’s Rosado giving every last drop of sweat and blood he has in this bout, as is his way. I just don’t think Rosado has the horses in this one.
It’s been seven years since Martinez was a world champion and has gone 11-6-2 since then.
Last Week: $ +17.87
Year To Date: $ +144.31
-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.
