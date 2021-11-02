Date: September 19, 2016
Card: K-1 2016 Super Featherweight World Grand Prix
Championship(s):
Venue: Yoyogi National Gymnasium
Location: Tokyo, Japan
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Koya Urabe vs. Paulo Tebar
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Nov 2, 2021 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: September 19, 2016
Card: K-1 2016 Super Featherweight World Grand Prix
Championship(s):
Venue: Yoyogi National Gymnasium
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Share:
October 11, 2021
October 23, 2021
October 12, 2021
October 17, 2021