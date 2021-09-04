Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can own an ancient historical artifact like a checks notes “model cucumber”

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Derek Brunson +150 over Darren Till ($5)

Josh Warrington -130 over Mauricio Lara ($35)

Tom Aspinall -240 over Sergey Spivak ($30)

Paddy Pimblett -165 over Luigi Vendramini ($20)

Alex Morono -125 over David Zawada ($10)

Brunson is absolutely capable of grinding out a win the same way he upset Kevin Holland, and as an underdog, he’s worth a bet here.

Did Warrington overlook Lara? Or is Lara one of those random fighters who just happens to have the number of a world champion? I’m going to give Warrington the benefit of the doubt here, but we’ll see.

Last Week: $ -0.44

Year To Date: $ +17.96

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

Related

View the original article on