Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can be part of the great year of billionaire breakups before the calendar flips!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Alexander Volkanovski -175 over Brian Ortega ($20)

Curtis Blaydes -325 ovwer Jairzinho Rozenstruik ($15)

Jessica Andrade -285 over Cynthia Calvillo ($15)

Oleksander Usyk +210 over Anthony Joshua ($5)

Lawrence Okolie -2500 over Dilan Prasovic ($45)

Prasovich has never fought outside of central/eastern Europe, and is coming off of a 6-rounder against a 7-29-1 opponent.

Gun to my head, I’m still taking Joshua over Usyk, buit there’s enough variables in Usyk’s game, the southpaw stance, the gold medal-winning technical brilliance, the game elevation in front of big games, that he’s worth a smart gamble on.

Last Week: $ +3.80

Year To Date: $ +72.08

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

Related

View the original article on