Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can afford the luxury of TITHING $30,000 and still be “poor“!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Mandy Bohm EVEN over Ariane Lipski ($5)

Ryan Spann +140 over Anthony Smith ($10)

Raquel Pennington -130 over Pannie Kianzad ($10)

Kash Ali -600 over Roman Gorst ($50)

Tommy Frank -900 over Matt Windle ($25)

Smith was able to get by Devin Clark with a triangle and put Jimmy Crute’s foot out of comission, but Smith has some really, really hard miles on him and hasn’t been the same since the beating Glover Teixeira inflicted on him.

Lipski has gotten TKO’d in her last two fights, and while Bohm isn’t exactly Julian Jackson, it’s worth wagering she can tag Lipski in an upset bid.

Last Week: $ +10.20

Year To Date: $ +68.28

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

