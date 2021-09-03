Date: May 18, 1996
Card:
Championship(s): WBA World Featherweight Championship (Rojas)
Venue: The Mirage
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Eloy Rojas vs. Wilfredo Vazquez Jr.
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Sep 3, 2021 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: May 18, 1996
Card:
Championship(s): WBA World Featherweight Championship (Rojas)
Venue: The Mirage
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Share:
August 22, 2021
August 7, 2021
August 6, 2021