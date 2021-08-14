WBA Regular World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Joshua Franco (c) (17-1-2) vs. Andrew Maloney (21-1)

Luke Irwin: A razor-thin decision in June 2020, an accidental headbutt causing a no-decision in November, and here we are, their third clash. Franco pulled a moderate upset in their first fight, and Moloney appeared to have the ship righted in their rematch before the fight was a no-decision. There’s no reason to think Moloney won’t keep the momentum and use his jab to ride to a win. Moloney via UD.

Junior Welterweight Bout: Antonio Moran (26-4-1) vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. (25-0)

Luke: Moran is a high-level gatekeeper who only uses to top-level competition, so we’re going to see what kind of calibre Barboza is. Moran’s riding some momentum here, and I don’t think Barboza has the power to stop Moran. I’m picking the upset, here. As long as Moran can draw out the fight, I think he has the pop to catch Barboza. Moran via R8 KO.

Vacant WBC Silver Bantamweight Championship: Jason Moloney (21-2) vs. Joshua Greer (22-2-2)

Luke: Moloney via UD.

