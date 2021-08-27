Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can afford a vasectomy instead of sealing your ween shut with epoxy!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Tyron Woodley +160 over Jake Paul ($5)

Ivan Baranchyk -185 over Montana Love ($20)

Movlid Khaybulaev -140 over Brendan Loughnane ($10)

Tommy Fury -1600 over Anthony Taylor ($50)

Giga Chikadze -105 over Edson Barboza ($15)

Well, let’s start with this; Tyron Woodley is no Ben Askren. Sure, they’re both wrestlers by trade, but Woodley has at least shown that he has SOME acumen in his hands. Sugar Ray Robinson he is not, but he’s far more capable than Askren. This will, no doubt, be Paul’s tougest test to date. I don’t see Woodley walking into a faceplant like Askren did, and we all know Woodley will not fight an exciting fight if he absolutely doesn’t have to. Re-watch his fights with Stephen Thompson to see proof of this. He will absoluitely not put himself in danger if he doesn’t need to be. He’ll wait you out, as long as he has to.

Given Barboza’s propensity for getting the raw deal in close decisions, I think this will be a case of a close fight, with Barboza landing some quality shots, and all though we all think he won, somehow two judges will score this for Chikadze.

Last Week: $ +4.33

Year To Date: $ +18.40

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

