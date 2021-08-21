Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can be so beloved in a city that you can start your complete takeover of it!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Mark Madsen -175 over Clay Guida ($25)

Manny Pacquiao -350 over Yordenis Ugas ($30)

Mark Magsayo -400 over Julio Ceja ($30)

Jared Cannonier -145 over Kelvin Gastelum ($5)

Vinc Pichel -110 over Austin Hubbard ($10)

I mean, you surely know what you’re getting out of Guida in 2021, don’t you? Come to think of it, you knew what you were getting out of Clay in 2007. Regardless, Guida co-maining a card in 2021 is lollerballs, but he’s being used as a name to get Madsen, who’s flown pretty far under the radar, a name win. Guida is solid and has a rudimentary, if not solid, ground game, but he can be defeated by a superior ground fighter, like Jim Miller. Or Madsen.

Aside from a decision win over Ian Heinisch, who a fighter like Gastelum should win in his sleep, I haven’t liked his game whatsoever in four years. Cannonier is an incomplete fighter, but he’s still got more in the tank, and I like his game especially over five rounds to wear down Gastelum.

Last Week: $ -24.21

Year To Date: $ +14.07

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

Related

View the original article on