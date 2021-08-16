Date: November 3, 2014
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 65kg Championship Tournament
Championship(s):
Venue: Yoyogi National Gymnasium
Location: Tokyo, Japan
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Taiga vs. Takeru I
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Aug 16, 2021 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: November 3, 2014
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 65kg Championship Tournament
Championship(s):
Venue: Yoyogi National Gymnasium
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Share:
August 7, 2021
July 21, 2021
July 30, 2021