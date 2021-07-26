A quick snapshot at the week that was.

Biggest Upset: Rachael Ostovich +350 over Paige VanZant

Notable New Champions:

Commonwealth Welterweight Champion: Ekow Essuman

BBBofC British Welterweight Champion: Ekow Essuman

WBC FECOMBOX Flyweight Champion: Andres Olivas

WBA International Cruiserweight Champion: Firat Arslan

Going Forward:

Return on Investment: Thus far, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has paid Paige VanZant a half-million dollars to lose two fights in boring fashion, and are on the hook for half a mil and two fights more. Gotta wonder if there’s some serious buyer’s remorse, because I don’t know how many eyes she’s attracting and keeping on the product. Silva-Paul: Jake Paul. A favorite over Anderson Silva. 2021, man. Another Week, Another Brutal Robbery: Look at THIS bullshit. Good lord, just one week? Can we go one goddamned week without a judging travesty??

