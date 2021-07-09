Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can gain access to roast Conor McGregor with presidential administration smack!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Sean O’Malley -900 over Kris Moutinho ($35)

Dustin Poirier -125 over Conor McGregor ($5)

Gilberto Ramirez -1100 over Sullivan Barrera ($50)

Jessica Eye +160 over Jennier Maia ($5)

Joseph Diaz -200 over Javier Fortuna ($5)

O’Malley is facing an opponent on short notice, making his UFC debut, with a record of 9-4 with all four of those losses coming by stoppage. It’s not ideal.

Barrera is a solid gatekeeper, but he is just that, a gatekeeper, and Ramirez is a powerhouse who’s looking to become a champion in his second weight class.

Last Week: $ +5.66

Year To Date: $ +64.24

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

Related

View the original article on