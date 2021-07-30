Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can afford to own yourself by pulling your advertisements on a hit cable program because of something you probably heard thirdhandedly! No word if any furniture companies are pulling advertisements over chairs and tables being used on wrestling shows.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Jinh Yu Frey +125 over Ashley Yoder ($5)

Sean Strickland -210 over Uriah Hall ($15)

Michael Coffie -2000 over Jonathan Rice ($50)

Can Xu -350 over Leigh Wood ($25)

Kyung Ho Kang -120 over Rani Yahya ($5)

Hall’s last four fights: Defeated a fighter who is no longer in the UFC after being released, a split-decision with Antonio Carlos Junior which really could have gone either way, defeating the corpse of Anderson Silva, and the Chris Weidman incident that we do not speak of.

Coffie was a big favorite when he was supposed to face Gerald Washington, let alone a last-minute stand-in.

Last Week: $ +9.94

Year To Date: $ +74.18

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

Related

View the original article on