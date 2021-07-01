Date: June 14, 2008
Card: EliteXC: Return of the King
Championship(s):
Venue: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena
Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Murilo Rua vs. Tony Bonello
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Jul 1, 2021 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: June 14, 2008
Card: EliteXC: Return of the King
Championship(s):
Venue: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena
Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
Share:
June 6, 2021
June 27, 2021
June 15, 2021
June 26, 2021