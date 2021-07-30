Date: February 23, 2014
Card: K-1 World MAX 2013 World Championship Tournament Final 4
Championship(s):
Venue:
Location: Baku, Azerbaijan
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Enriko Kehl vs. Shane Campbell
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Jul 30, 2021 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: February 23, 2014
Card: K-1 World MAX 2013 World Championship Tournament Final 4
Championship(s):
Venue:
Location: Baku, Azerbaijan
Share:
July 6, 2021
July 2, 2021
July 11, 2021