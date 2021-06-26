Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can cash in on what was an obvious preseason prediction!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Ovince Saint Preux +140 over Tanner Boser ($5)

Vasyl Lomachenko -1600 over Masayoshi Nakataini ($50)

Erickson Lubin -285 over Jeison Rosario ($30)

Rob Brant +250 over Zhanibek Alimkhanuly ($5)

Gervonta Davis -500 over Mario Barrios ($10)

Underestimate OSP at your own peril. Even now, he’s a live dog.

I’m really, really banking of Loma being able to bounce back and not mentally destroyed by Teofimo Lopez.

Last Week: $ +5.38

Year To Date: $ +58.58

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

