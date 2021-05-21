Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can own a newspaper and throw a cheesy pun about a catastrophic injury on your front page!
As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.
Let’s make some cashola.
- Jose Carlos Ramirez +185 over Josh Taylor ($5)
- Sam Eggington -360 over Carlos Molina ($40)
- Rob Font -110 over Cody Garbrandt ($10)
- Mason Fowler -305 over Kyle Chambers ($25)
- Ben Rothwell -360 over Chris Barnett ($20)
Ramirez and Taylor are so close as a matchup, for the betting aspect, I was always gonna take the underdog.
I think Garbrandt’s elementary defense and footwork is going to get him slapped around over 25 minutes against someone as technically sound as Font.
Last Week: $ +15.78
Year To Date: $ +22.38
-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.
