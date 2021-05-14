Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can continue to wear a mask until the great beyond so people won’t assume!
As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.
Let’s make some cashola.
- Andrea Lee +105 over Antonina Shevchenko ($30)
- Beneil Dariush -175 over Tony Ferguson ($10)
- Steve Claggett -270 over Mathieu Germain ($10)
- Luis Nery -240 over Brandon Figueroa ($20)
- Daniel Roman -350 over Ricardo Espinoza Franco ($30)
Whatever fire Ferguson caught looks to be extinguished. He was stopped by Justin Gaethje and looked utterly listless against Oliveira.
Claggett and Germain fought to a draw in January of 2019. Since then, Germain’s gotten finished twice, and is coming off of a TKO loss.
Last Week: $ +9.96
Year To Date: $ +6.60
-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.
