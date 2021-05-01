Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can have your fortunes rest of who walks to the ring second and a mother’s phone call!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Katie Taylor -650 over Natasha Jones ($30)

Joseph Parker -190 over Dereck Chisora ($20)

Dustin Jacoby EVEN over Ion Cutelaba ($20)

Jiri Prochazka -125 over Dominick Reyes ($10)

Erislandy Lara -3000 over Thomas Lamanna ($20)

So let me get this right, Cutelaba is coming off of back-to-back starchings, then his original opponent gets replaced with Dustin Jacoby, a by-god legitimate Glory kickboxer, THEN he pulls THIS bullshit at weigh-ins, and Jacoby is still the underdog?

Is Reyes going to find the form that he had against Jon Jones? Or was that a once-in-a-lifetime performance? He sure didn’t have it against Jan Blachowicz, and he’s running into a buzzsaw in Prochazka.

Last Week: $ +6.67

Year To Date: $ -27.18

