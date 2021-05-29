WBC World Bantamweight Championship: Nordine Oubaali (c) (17-0) vs. Nonito Donaire (40-6)

Luke Irwin: Donaire hasn’t fought since his war with Naoya Inoue in November of 2019, but that was a firefight, and he’s capable of that every time out. He’s 38 and has some hard miles on him, but he’s a first ballot Hall of Famer, four-weight world champion and is just coming off of a title defense. He’s a worthy challenger. I just think age after such a layoff is going to work against Donaire too much, despite his best efforts. Oubaali via UD.

Junior Welterweight Bout: Batyrzhan Jukembayev (18-0) vs. Subriel Matias (16-1)

Luke: Both of these two are extremely heavy-handed, but if Jukembayev can withstand Matias’s power early, he can bank points later. Matias’s only loss was a decision loss, so if he’s dragged into the deep waters, he can be outboxed. Jukembayev via UD.

Junior Welterweight Bout: Gary Antuanne Russell (13-0) vs. Jovanie Santiago (14-1-1)

Luke: Russell via R3 TKO.

2021 Picks Record: 65-36 (64.4%)

